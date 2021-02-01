Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, February 1, 2021

Whitehaven Vaccination Site Opens Friday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 8:43 AM

A new COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Whitehaven Friday.

The Shelby County Health Department will open the new site at Southwest Tennessee Community College at 1234 Finley Drive. The site will offer only first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccinations there will be offered via drive-through and walk-in and by appointment only. Shots will be given at the site Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, February 27th.

Appointments are only available to those currently eligible to be vaccinated. So far, that includes only first responders, healthcare workers, funeral/mortuary workers, and anyone age 75 or older.

For appointments, sign up at the health department's COVID-19 page shelby.community or by calling (901) 222-7468 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.



Reminders from the health department:
• Do not sign up for an appointment if you are not eligible to be vaccinated at this time.

• An appointment is required for vaccination. Do not go to the vaccination site if you do not have an appointment.

• Do not arrive more than an hour before your appointment time. Those who arrive more than an hour early will be told to return later.

