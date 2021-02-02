Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Memphis Nonprofit Grants $175,000 Toward Pancreatic Cancer Research

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM

Members of the Kosten Foundation donate funds for research to Baptist Clinical Research Institute.
  • Members of the Kosten Foundation donate funds for research to Baptist Clinical Research Institute.
The Memphis-based nonprofit Kosten Foundation announced last week it will provide $175,000 in funding to three pancreatic cancer research programs. The funds will go to Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Memphis; University of Texas Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center in Dallas, Texas; and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine in McAllen, Texas.

According to the press release, a portion of the funding for the UT-Southwestern grant will come from the Morris Kriger Memorial Fund, which was established through the Kosten Foundation by the Kriger family after Morris Jacob Kriger lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in February 2020.

“These research teams are attacking pancreatic cancer in unique, cutting-edge ways that are truly making a difference,” said Kosten Foundation chairman Alan Kosten. “This year has been a challenge for everyone, but we are immensely grateful for the support the Kosten Foundation has received, and we are proud to partner with such outstanding organizations.”

Funds will go toward the following programs:

Baptist Clinical Research Institute
• Studying the “whipple” procedure and its removal of lesions in the pancreas.
A whipple procedure removes a portion of the pancreas, the gallbladder, and part of the
lower intestine in order to remove cancerous cells.



UT-Southwestern Medical Center
• Researchers will collect clinical data and tissue samples to study patients with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer in order to increase diagnostic success of pancreatic cancer and develop personalized treatment plans for patients.

UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine
• Researchers are studying the effectiveness of a gene therapy designed to inhibit the growth of pancreatic cancer and make it more vulnerable to chemotherapy.

Since the organization was founded in 2003, the Kosten Foundation has donated more than $2.3 million for pancreatic cancer research, support, and advocacy. Its largest fundraiser, the Kick It 5K, raised more than $115,000 during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November 2020.

In addition to funding research, the foundation hosts a monthly support group for those affected by pancreatic cancer. The group meets virtually via Zoom on the second Saturday of every month and is open to all. To learn more about the Kosten Foundation’s mission, visit kostenfoundation.com.

