New Virus Cases Rise by 206

New virus case numbers rose by 206 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 83,235.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell again to 3,953. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 four weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 4.7 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.In Shelby County, 62,447 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to the health department. As of Tuesday morning, 15,277 people had been given two doses for full vaccination and 47,200 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,851 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 955,672 tests have been given here in total. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Monday, acute care beds were 89 percent full in area hospitals, with 256 beds available. Of the 2,091 patients in acute care beds now, 233 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 92 percent full, with 33 beds available. Of the 362 patients in ICU beds now, 84 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the third week in a row to 9.8 percent. That's down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.Nine new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, though those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come from many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,289.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.