New Ride-Share Service Headed to Memphis

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), Downtown Memphis Commission, and Memphis Medical District Collaborative have partnered to create a new transit service that will offer an alternative to Uber and Lyft in the city of Memphis. Called Groove On-Demand the dynamically routed public transit service will launch on the 10th of February.

The goal of the new service is to give to affordable, efficient, and convenient public transit for all riders in the greater Downtown Memphis area. In a statement, the partnership mentions Downtown Development and an increase in population as the basis for the creation of the program.

“Nearly three years ago, MATA was selected to receive free technical assistance to help develop mobility-on-demand projects such as this one,” said Gary Rosenfeld, chief executive officer at MATA. “The launch of Groove On-Demand is another opportunity for MATA to improve how people connect to their destinations using an on-demand-response service that transports riders directly from their doorstep to their destination. Another great benefit of this service is that it will greatly improve transit service to people who live in density-challenged neighborhoods.”

Groove On-Demand will work in a similar fashion to other ride-sharing services, with riders hailing a vehicle directly from their smartphone using the Groove On-Demand mobile app. Riders will be able to travel to any location within the service area from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Rides will be similar to that of a bus trip starting at $1.25 and going up to $0.75 for each additional passenger. Concessions for seniors, students, and riders with disabilities are $0.50 per ride.

“Our work to create a ‘Downtown for Everyone’ includes increasing mobility options across this geography. Working with MATA and MMDC to provide equitable transit options in Downtown just makes sense. Whether you are a commuter, resident, patient, or student the new Groove On-Demand provides a low-cost shared-transit opportunity,” said Lauren Crabtree, transportation program manager at Downtown Memphis Commission.



“Additionally, increasing mobility choice is a core function of Downtown’s new Transportation Management Association or TMA. Providing an on-demand transit service like this a great start."

As a part of their pledge to ensure accessibility for all riders, Groove On-Demand will provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles and booking for those without a smartphone by calling them directly at (901) 763-8422. For more information about Groove On-Demand visit their website.