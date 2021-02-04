Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Health Department Lowers Vaccine Age Requirement

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge TERO VESALAINEN | DREAMSTIME
  • Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for everyone 70 years old and older, the Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday.

The announcement lowers the age necessary to get a vaccine from 75. All other previously announced priority groups — healthcare workers, first responders, and more — are still eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments for first doses are now available at the Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell, and may be scheduled here or by calling (901) 222-7468.

Other providers are also vaccinating those in the priority groups, including:

• Cherokee Health Systems – Limited first-dose appointments Thursday and Friday, February 4th and 5th. To schedule an appointment, call (901) 302-4361.



• Veteran’s Administration – Now vaccinating all veterans age 65 and older at the VA Medical Center at 1030 Jefferson Avenue. Veterans must be enrolled with the VA at www.va.gov to receive vaccination.

• Walmart – Click here to schedule an appointment.

