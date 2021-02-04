University Presidents Want Faculty, Staff in Vaccine Line

State university presidents are asking Governor Bill Lee to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to faculty and staff on their campuses. Tennessee higher education leaders have banded together to write a letter to Gov. Lee expressing their concerns about being excluded from the vaccination queue. Tennessee has yet to put college faculty and staff in line to receive vaccinations, even though neighboring states have.



Presidents from the University of Tennessee, The University of Memphis, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay State University, Tennessee Independent Colleges & Universities Association, Tennessee Board of Regents, and East Tennessee State University, stated that they would like to be moved up to Phase 1b of the Tennessee vaccine distribution plan.

Tennessee educators were previously in the second phase of the state's four-phase plan, behind health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and the elderly.

Now, K-12 teachers and child care workers have been moved up to Phase 1b, just behind health care workers in Tennessee’s vaccine distribution plan, but there is not mention of higher education employees.

Neighboring states have already included higher education employees in the Phase 1b group. Mississippi’s vaccination plan, as well as Arkansas’s vaccination plan includes K-12, childcare workers, and higher ed employees.

Rhodes College was one of the first higher education institutions in Memphis to close last March. While Rhodes was not included in the letter to Gov. Lee, they say they want COVID-19 protections for their employees as well.

Rhodes was completely virtual last fall, and have since opened their doors for in-person instruction this spring. Half of the courses at Rhodes are now offered online and the rest are virtual.

“Between 85 and 90 percent of the students have come back to attend classes,” says Matthew Gerien, Chief Communications Officer at Rhodes College. “Sophomores are typically required to stay on campus but we have waived that this semester,” says Gerien

At the U of M, classes that were once in-person or hybrid format in the spring were approved for return to campus on February 1st. Non-essential employees are encouraged to work remotely wherever possible.

All U of M events with 10 or more people have been canceled, postponed or held virtually.

Rhodes College class sizes are no more than about 15 people. There are social distancing markers on the floor in each classroom for students and faculty.

It is unclear why higher education employees in Tennessee have not been added to the vaccination line yet. Local colleges and universities are closely monitoring updates to the governor’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.