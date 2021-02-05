Friday, February 5, 2021
Pay It Forward Campaign Boosts Hospitality Worker Relief Fund
By Jon W. Sparks
on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 1:41 PM
The six-week-long Pay It Forward Mid-South campaign, which raised $473,721 for restaurant, hospitality, and service industry workers, has ended.
The volunteer driven effort sought contributions to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis.
All donations from December 21, 2020 through January 31, 2021 went directly to financial assistance for hospitality and service industry workers. The proceeds were split evenly between Welcome to Memphis
and the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association
.
The volunteer leaders were Dr. Reginald Coopwood, president and CEO of Regional One Health, and his wife, Erica Stiff-Coopwood. The campaign was supported by 244 individual and company donors.
Since it was started last March, the Fund has given $4.9 million to 138 distinct organizations for relief, recovery, and resiliency efforts. It continues to take donations for these other efforts. More information is here
.
