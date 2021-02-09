New Virus Case Count Lowest Since October

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 158 over the last 24 hours. It's the lowest daily case count since October 7th when 156 new cases were recorded. The figure also marks the first time the daily case count has been below 200 since October 13th.The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 85,076.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 3,267. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 recently. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 3.8 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 980,043 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the fourth week in a row to 9.1 percent. That's down from the 9.8 percent rate recorded in the previous week and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.The total death toll now stands at 1,387. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.