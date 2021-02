The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) announced the closure of five restaurants/bars after Health Directive 17 compliance inspections held on February 5th.The businesses will each be closed for 14 days, “due to multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions,” according to SCHD.The locations closed were:Soulz Café & House of Soul - 549 S. Parkway EastEl 7 Mares Bar & Grill - 3681 Jackson Ave.Blue Nile Hookah & Vapor - 4205 Hacks Cross Rd., #111Agavos Cocina & Tequila - 2924 Walnut Grove Rd.Hadley’s Pub - 2779 Whitten Rd. (Bartlett)The most recent health directive information can be found here

