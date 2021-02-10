New Virus Numbers Below 200 for Second Day

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 170 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 85,404. The new count marks the second day in a row that new virus numbers have been below 200.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 3,004, continuing what has become a daily slide in the figure. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September, and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 3.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.In Shelby County, 86,087 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. As of Wednesday morning, 23,136 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 62,951 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 981,984 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the fourth week in a row to 9.1 percent. That's down from the 9.8 percent rate recorded in the previous week, and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.Eleven new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, though those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come from many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,398.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.