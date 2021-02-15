New Virus Cases Rise By 156

New virus case numbers rose by 156 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 86,406.
Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 2,633, continuing what has become a daily slide in the figure. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September, and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.
click to enlarge
In Shelby County, 99,098 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. As of Monday morning, 27,512 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 71,586 had been given a single dose.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that 999,537 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.
The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the fifth week in a row to 7.4 percent. That's down from the 9.4 percent rate recorded in the previous week, and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.
click to enlarge
One new death was reported over the last 24 hours, though the death may not have occurred within the last day. Reports come from many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,441. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.
Shelby County Health Department is closely monitoring developing weather conditions and will make decisions regarding operations on a day-to-day basis during inclement weather. On Monday, the health department is providing essential services only due to inclement weather. Updated information will be posted to its websites: Shelbytnhealth.com
and Shelby.community.com
.
All appointments scheduled for Thursday, February 11th, and Friday, February 12th due to inclement weather have been rescheduled to Thursday, February 18th and Friday, February 19th, respectively.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge