Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Alliance Health Services Wins $4M Grant to Expand Clinic Services

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge ALLIANCE HEALTH SERVICES
  • Alliance Health Services

Alliance Health Services has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to increase access at its clinics and improve behavioral health services.

Alliance Health Services will use the grant money to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). The grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The purpose of this CCBHC grant program is to increase access to and improve

the quality of mental and substance use disorder treatment services.


“We are excited to receive this grant as it will help us increase access to these

critical services,” said CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services Laurie Powell.

“Covid-19 has stressed the behavioral health system which was already

underfunded to begin with, so this is a big win for us.”


click to enlarge LAURIE POWELL OF ALLIANCE HEALTH SERVICES
  • Laurie Powell of Alliance Health Services

Through the grant funding, the CCBHC will expand and provide individual-and family- centered integrated services and provide around the clock crisis intervention services for things such as opioid use disorders.

The clinics will also offer services for children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbance (SED), and individuals with co-occurring mental and substance disorders (COD).


“We hope to make a positive impact on these numbers in our community and continue to support our mission to Promote Wellness In Our Community,” said Powell. 


Alliance Healthcare Services is the largest comprehensive behavioral health provider in Shelby County serving over 22,000 residents.

