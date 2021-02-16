Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

COVID-19 Tests Top 1 Million

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM


New virus case numbers rose by 116 over the last 24 hours. The figure hasn't been that low since September 6th. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 86,522.
 
screen_shot_2021-02-16_at_11.21.22_am.png

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 2,604, continuing what has become a daily slide in the figure. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September, and rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

click to enlarge image038.png


In Shelby County, 99,649 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. As of Tuesday morning, 27,751 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 71,898 had been given a single dose.

image035.png

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,589 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 1,001,126 tests have been given here. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

click to enlarge image044.png




The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the fifth week in a row to 7.4 percent. That's down from the 9.4 percent rate recorded in the previous week, and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, deaths may have occurred within the last day. Reports come from many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,441.

The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.

click to enlarge image045.png
click to enlarge image041.jpg
image036.png
click to enlarge image037.png
click to enlarge image046.png
click to enlarge image047.png
click to enlarge image034.png

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Duo Charged in Darknet Drug Sting
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 11-17
Barrage Of Threes Helps Grizzlies Maul Hornets
State of the State: Two Parties, Two Views
Frances McDormand Stuns as a Working-class Vagabond in Nomadland
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation