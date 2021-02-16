Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

New Vaccination Site to Open in Raleigh

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM

Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith/Facebook
  • Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith/Facebook

A new COVID-19 vaccination center will open next week in the Raleigh/Frayser area.

The site will be in the Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith at 3824 Austin Peay Highway. It will be run by Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), the City of Memphis, and Christ Community Health Services.

A Tuesday news release said the new site is meant to "bring COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved and predominantly African American communities in North Memphis."

"Communities of color have been hit hard during the pandemic and for generations before. Health equity must be a top priority. We believe our vaccine dispensing sites demonstrate that," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “We’ve opened sites in Whitehaven, South Memphis, and now, Raleigh.”

Making vaccinations available in all parts of Shelby County has always been a goal of the health department, said health department director Alisa Haushalter.



“The partnership with Greater Imani Church will not only help us reach a geographic area where vaccinations were not previously accessible, it also achieves another important goal by making vaccination more available in underserved Black and brown communities,” she said.

Links to sign up for appointments at the Greater Imani vaccination site will be posted next week on the health department's COVID-19 landing page. Those without internet access or who need assistance may call (901) 222-7468 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for assistance in signing up for an appointment.

Groups now eligible to be vaccinated include first responders, health care workers, funeral/mortuary workers, and anyone age 70 or older.

