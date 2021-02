Winter Weather Closes All Vaccine Sites Until Saturday

Severe winter weather has closed all Shelby County COVID-19 vaccination sites.All Shelby County Health Department facilities and the following COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed through Saturday, February 20, 2021, due to inclement weather and the threat of hazardous driving conditions.Those sites include:· Appling Inspection Station – 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, 38133· Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis, 38104· Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, 38139· Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis, 38116· CSFP Warehouse - 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis, 38106All appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th, through Saturday, February 20th, will be rescheduled to a future date.Next week all partners will be working diligently to get vaccine to the Shelby County community.Updated information regarding closures will be posted on the www.shelby.community website.

