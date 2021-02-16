Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Winter Weather Closes All Vaccine Sites Until Saturday

Posted on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge Shelby County Health Department nurse Janice Stahl, RN was first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse Stahl provides COVID-19 testing at the Collierville clinic and Shelby Farms clinic. - SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Shelby County Health Department/Facebook
  • Shelby County Health Department nurse Janice Stahl, RN was first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse Stahl provides COVID-19 testing at the Collierville clinic and Shelby Farms clinic.

Severe winter weather has closed all Shelby County COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Here's the latest from the Shelby County Health Department:

All Shelby County Health Department facilities and the following COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed through Saturday, February 20, 2021, due to inclement weather and the threat of hazardous driving conditions.

Those sites include:

· Appling Inspection Station – 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, 38133



· Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis, 38104

· Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, 38139

· Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis, 38116

· CSFP Warehouse - 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis, 38106

All appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th, through Saturday, February 20th, will be rescheduled to a future date.

Next week all partners will be working diligently to get vaccine to the Shelby County community.

Updated information regarding closures will be posted on the www.shelby.community website.

