Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Polar Vortex: Energy, Water, Chicken Nuggets, and the Airport

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge TVA/FACEBOOK
  • TVA/Facebook
Memphis remains firmly in the grip of a polar vortex that plummeted temperatures and blanketed the city in snow and ice.

All of it is impacting the city in ways big and small. Here are a few quick examples:

Energy

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the source of the city's electrical power, said demand Tuesday morning was the highest winter peak in three years.


Water

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is asking customers to reduce water usage.
click to enlarge MLGW/FACEBOOK
  • MLGW/Facebook
"As a result of the freezing temperatures the past 72 hours, Memphis Light, Gas and Water is experiencing reduced pressure across the water distribution system and is seeing reduced reservoir levels at several of our pumping stations.

MLGW is also experiencing several broken water mains.



In order to conserve the water supply for the greatest public benefit, MLGW is asking customers to voluntarily reduce water usage through Friday."

Chicken nuggets
click to enlarge BIT SQUAD/FACEBOOK
  • Bit Squad/Facebook
Bite Squad, the food delivery service, said Memphians are turning to comfort food in the frigid temperatures.

Here are the top 10 foods Memphians are ordering through the service over the last few days:

1. fries

2. chicken nuggets

3. spicy chicken sandwich

4. bacon cheeseburger

5. strawberry and cream pie

6. chips and cheese dip

7. wings

8. chocolate chip cookies

9. apple pie

10. pizza

Airport
click to enlarge MEMPHIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
  • Memphis International Airport/Facebook

Conditions at Memphis International Airport as of February 17 at 10:30 a.m.:

• The airport is currently experiencing a loss of water pressure, which has resulted in the closure of most restrooms on the ticketing level. MLGW is investigating. Restrooms are operational on the baggage level. Restaurants are currently closed due to the water pressure issue, but some retail shops remain open.

• MEM continues to be open with flights arriving and departing, though airlines schedules continue to be affected by the weather. Passengers should continue to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information.

• Airport crews continue to work continuously to ensure that runways, taxiways and other surface areas are clear of snow and ice.

• We anticipate continuing winter operations into the weekend.

•The runways at General DeWitt Spain Airport and Charles W Baker Airports are closed, but DeWitt Spain has fueling available for helicopters.

