Polar Vortex: Energy, Water, Chicken Nuggets, and the Airport

This morning's peak power demand was approximately 28,141 megawatts at a system average temperature of 14° - the highest winter peak in three years. 45-percent of the power is coming from carbon-free sources. This evening peak power demand could be similar. #ReliabilityMatters pic.twitter.com/kBJN4JOm5o — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 16, 2021

Memphis remains firmly in the grip of a polar vortex that plummeted temperatures and blanketed the city in snow and ice.All of it is impacting the city in ways big and small. Here are a few quick examples:The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the source of the city's electrical power, said demand Tuesday morning was the highest winter peak in three years.Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is asking customers to reduce water usage."As a result of the freezing temperatures the past 72 hours, Memphis Light, Gas and Water is experiencing reduced pressure across the water distribution system and is seeing reduced reservoir levels at several of our pumping stations.MLGW is also experiencing several broken water mains.In order to conserve the water supply for the greatest public benefit, MLGW is asking customers to voluntarily reduce water usage through Friday."Bite Squad, the food delivery service, said Memphians are turning to comfort food in the frigid temperatures.Here are the top 10 foods Memphians are ordering through the service over the last few days:1. fries2. chicken nuggets3. spicy chicken sandwich4. bacon cheeseburger5. strawberry and cream pie6. chips and cheese dip7. wings8. chocolate chip cookies9. apple pie10. pizzaConditions at Memphis International Airport as of February 17 at 10:30 a.m.:• The airport is currently experiencing a loss of water pressure, which has resulted in the closure of most restrooms on the ticketing level. MLGW is investigating. Restrooms are operational on the baggage level. Restaurants are currently closed due to the water pressure issue, but some retail shops remain open.• MEM continues to be open with flights arriving and departing, though airlines schedules continue to be affected by the weather. Passengers should continue to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information.• Airport crews continue to work continuously to ensure that runways, taxiways and other surface areas are clear of snow and ice.• We anticipate continuing winter operations into the weekend.•The runways at General DeWitt Spain Airport and Charles W Baker Airports are closed, but DeWitt Spain has fueling available for helicopters.