Thursday, February 18, 2021

MEMernet: Snowplow Edition

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM

MEMPHIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/INSTAGRAM
  • Memphis International Airport/Instagram
Your up-North friends have made fun of you by now.

They ask, "where are your snowplows? We say, "we don't have any." It's not even a laugh, really, it's a guffaw. Then, we explain that we do have trucks with plows on them. They snort.


Then, we explain that we never get snow like this and keeping snowplows around just isn't a prudent way to spend precious tax money. Then, they look at us like the high school senior who spent his college money on a sports car.

Well, the collective "we" may not have snowplows but you can bet your bottom share of FedEx Corp. that Memphis International Airport has snowplows. Here's one at work Thursday morning. (Watch this to the end for a satisfying thump of snow.)


Here's the whole squad of airport snowplows at work Tuesday.
 

Wonder what it's like driving one of those bad boys?



