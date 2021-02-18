Memphis on New Social Media App Clubhouse

Clubhouse is a new social media audio platform where listening is key. There are no pretty photos to post (other than your profile picture), or videos. Users can’t post long monologues in writing. This audio-only social media has endless chat rooms where users can hear from others on any topic they choose. One can only join if they are invited by a current user, however, each user only gets two invites to start.

Influencers from around the globe have joined. People like Oprah, Drake, Elon Musk, and more. Discussions can last hours. Typically, moderators schedule discussions where they host experts or influencers to join.

You can peruse at random or focus your attention to clubs that engage in specific conversations. In Memphis, the number of clubs are growing.





Bluffing on Beale is a roast club for what the youngster might call “roasting” or “checking” people. The club warns to not take offense at any of the things said in the room. It’s just for kicks and giggles.

There is a club called Memphis that is simply for natives to network and share ideas.

The club Memphis Black Arts and Culture hosts a weekly discussion on music, culture, and art by Memphians who are local or living abroad. You can find some talented artists here who have loads of influence and appeal.

This is Memphis club focuses on the future of the city. The club wants to draw attention to the best and brightest in the arts, economics, technology, wellness, and more. The club's description says they want to focus on building a legacy.

The Real Nerds of Memphis (which is a play on the Real Housewives series) is a club for gaming, anime, and manga.

For now, Clubhouse is one of a kind. It is rumored that Facebook and Twitter are working to add audio features to their platforms.