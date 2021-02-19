Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, February 19, 2021

Active Virus Cases Fall Below 2,000

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM


New virus case numbers rose by 42 over the last 24 hours. The figure hasn't been that low since late March. The figure has not been in the double digits since late May. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 86,686.
 
click to enlarge image040.png


Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 1,847, continuing what has become a daily slide in the figure. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September, and rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 2.2 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

click to enlarge image035.png

In Shelby County, 103,068 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. As of Friday morning, 29,012 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 74,056 had been given a single dose.

image032.png


The Shelby County Health Department reported that 784 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 1,003,385 tests have been given here. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.



screen_shot_2021-02-19_at_12.03.41_pm.png

The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the sixth week in a row to 6.4 percent. That's down from the 7.4 percent rate recorded in the previous week, and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.

click to enlarge image039.png

Nine new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may have not occurred within the last day. Reports come from many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,452.

The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.

click to enlarge image036.jpg
click to enlarge image030.png
image031.png
image033.png
click to enlarge image034.png
click to enlarge image041.png

