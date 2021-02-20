Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Strickland: City is Delivering Bottled Water

Posted By on Sat, Feb 20, 2021 at 8:57 AM

Statement from Mayor Strickland on Water Distribution — February 20, 2021

We’re facing the unprecedented situation of low water pressure in our homes and taking the precaution of boiling our water. But we’ll get through this challenge together.

To make sure some of our most vulnerable residents have safe water, the City of Memphis purchased and delivered 27,648 bottles of water on Friday. 1,728 bottles each went to, Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Healing Center Church and Neighborhood Christian Centers. Another 22,464 bottles were delivered to the Memphis Housing Authority.
click to enlarge Mayor Strickland
  • Mayor Strickland

The City has also purchased an additional 44,472 bottles of water that will be distributed in partnership with the Memphis City Council on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the locations below. One case of water per car.

District 1 – New Raleigh Civic Center – 3384 Austin Peay District 2 – Bert Ferguson CC – 8505 Trinity District 3 – Hickory Hill CC – 3910 Ridgeway District 4 – Fire Station 22 – 2690 Lamar District 5 – Pink Palace – 3050 Central District 6 – South Memphis (Ruth Tate) Senior Center – 1620 Marjorie District 7 – Hollywood CC – 1560 N. Hollywood, and Lewis Senior Center – 1188 N. Parkway

We are also working with other partners to increase the amount available. Cash Savers donated 3,500 bottles and we anticipate more.



I want to thank our Director of General Services, Antonio Adams and Director of Parks Nick Walker who quickly organized the delivery and distribution of water Memphians will need in the days ahead. Thanks to Kroger, CashSaver, and Coca-Cola for the discounted water.

