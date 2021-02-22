New Virus Cases Rise By 113

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 113 over the last 24 hours. It's the first time in days the number has swelled into the triple digits. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 86,978.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — is 1,527. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September, and rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.8 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.In Shelby County, 105,338 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. As of Monday morning, 30,250 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 75,088 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,006,330 tests have been given since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the sixth week in a row to 6.4 percent. That's down from the 7.4 percent rate recorded in the previous week, and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.One new death was reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,460.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.