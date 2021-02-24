Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

New Virus Cases Rise By 141

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM


New virus case numbers rose by 141 over the last 24 hours. It's the third day in a row the number has swelled into the triple digits. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 87,229.  

click to enlarge image035.jpg


Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 1,381. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September, and rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.6 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

click to enlarge image030.jpg

As of Monday in Shelby County, 110,546 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Monday morning, 32,714 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 77,832 had been given a single dose.

image027.png

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 2,105 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 1,009,273 tests have been given since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.



screen_shot_2021-02-24_at_11.18.40_am.png

The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the sixth week in a row to 6.4 percent. That's down from the 7.4 percent rate recorded in the previous week, and down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.

click to enlarge image034.jpg

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,460.

The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.

click to enlarge image036.jpg
image028.png
click to enlarge image029.png
click to enlarge image031.jpg
image026.png

