Boil Water Advisory Lifted

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

The area’s boil water advisory has been lifted.Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) officials announced the lift in a Thursday afternoon news conference. MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young said the utility got the clearance to lift the order from state officials Thursday about an hour before the 3 p.m. news conference.“The patient has been released from the hospital,” Young said, continuing a metaphor for MLGW’s water system he’s used all week. “The patient is doing well and is able to exist independently and doing very, very well.”There are now no restrictions remaining on the normal use of drinking water supplied to all MLGW water customers. However, Young asked for customers to continue to conserve water until 10 a.m. Friday. This move is intended to, hopefully, get the system through what Young expects to be a peak in water usage after news of the lift is announced.The boil water advisory went into effect last Friday. Freezing temperatures burst water mains. Hundreds of millions of gallons of water was leaked and lowered levels in area reservoirs.MLGW officials feared the levels could bring contaminants into the water. However, Young said Thursday lab tests showed no contaminants were ever found in the city’s water.• Turn on the main water valve if it has been closed.• Flush any faucet a minimum of two minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from the highest floor to the lowest.• Discard any ice made during the boil water notice.• Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators, and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.• Owners and managers of large buildings should ensure that their entire system is flushed and that storage tanks are drained and refilled.• Flush water pipes by running the water until it is clear.• Do not wash clothes if the water is discolored. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap. Wash a load of dark clothes first.If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact MLGW’s water quality assurance lab at (901) 320-3950, or email waterlab@mlgw.org.