Thursday, February 25, 2021

MLGW Extends Payment Plan Option for Customers

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has made it easier for customers to catch up on late payments. MLGW Extended Payment Plans (EPPs) are available until

March 31, 2021. Eligible customers can take advantage of this a one-time payment plan and repay past due balances over the course of one year.


Participants in EPPs must first pay at least 25 percent of their total debt then the remaining balance will be set up on a payment plan for up to 12 months. 


This payment plan was originally created last summer to help customers affected by COVID-19. Nonetheless, MLGW will continue to honor their no-shut-off promise for bills that have yet to be paid.


“We understand the extreme circumstances facing our customers and want to do our part to ease the burden,” said MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young. “We are also asking customers to call our 24-hour Emergency number, 528-4465, if they see water coming out of the ground or out of homes or businesses."    


On the heels of the winter storm last week, MLGW's Precautionary Boil Water Advisory remains in effect until further notice. Water is safe for showering/handwashing but should be boiled for cooking or drinking.

For now, MLGW is also urging customers to report burst water pipes or burst water heaters. These are considered emergency situations. If there are leaks inside buildings they could pose a danger of flooding. 


To report an emergency, customers can call MLGW's 24-hour Emergency Hotline at 528-4465. MLGW employees are available 24-hours a day to respond to such emergencies. 

