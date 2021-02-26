Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, February 26, 2021

Chalkbeat Shows How Many Children Returning to Memphis Schools

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge Amy Reckard teaches online in her classroom at Brewster Elementary in early January. Elementary students are more likely to return to classrooms starting next week, according to district data. - LAURA FAITH KEBEDE / CHALKBEAT
  • Laura Faith Kebede / Chalkbeat
  • Amy Reckard teaches online in her classroom at Brewster Elementary in early January. Elementary students are more likely to return to classrooms starting next week, according to district data.

Following national trends, Memphis elementary students are more likely to return to classrooms than middle and high schoolers, according to data the district recently released.

The school-by-school breakdown provides parents and others insight into how many students will be returning to school buildings.

About 38 percent of elementary school students in Shelby County Schools are expected to head back when the district’s buildings start reopening Monday. About 29 percent of middle schoolers and 24 percent of high schoolers are expected to return March 8th.

Ten of the district’s 140 schools have more than half of students returning to buildings, according to the new details from a parent survey first released in December. All but one serve elementary students.

Shelby County Schools officials did not provide racial demographic data of students based on the type of instruction their parents chose.



Superintendent Joris Ray said that all students will continue learning through live video conferencing so parents feel their children are being instructed equally. Overall, 32 percent of students are expected to attend online classes from a classroom, while the remaining students will take online classes from remote locations, based on the district’s parent survey.

Although younger students have had a harder time keeping up with online classes from home, some parents don’t believe it’s worth their time to send their children to classrooms if they’ll still be learning through a laptop or tablet. Other parents say they don’t trust the district will keep buildings clean or that students will have enough soap, hot water, and paper towels to keep their hands clean based on past experiences. District officials said soap and paper towels will be restocked every day, rather than when they run empty.

Charter schools in the district can make their own reopening plans and most networks are offering in-person instruction or plan to soon.

The school-by-school breakdown below is current as of mid-December when district officials released the parent survey results. Though parents can change their choice ahead of reopenings March 1st and 8th, the totals have not changed drastically, a district spokeswoman said.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Memphis Lawyers Hit GOP Effort to Oust Judge Who Expanded Mail-in Voting
Cockfighting Bust Brings Space "Crisis" to Memphis Animal Services
Snowblind: Our Vision May at Long Last Be Returning
Working Class Space Heroes: The Expanse Hits its Stride in Season 5
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 25-March 3
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation