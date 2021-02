Chalkbeat Shows How Many Children Returning to Memphis Schools

click to enlarge Laura Faith Kebede / Chalkbeat

Amy Reckard teaches online in her classroom at Brewster Elementary in early January. Elementary students are more likely to return to classrooms starting next week, according to district data.

32% of Memphis students will be returning to classrooms Name Percent in-person Enrollment Manassas High 67.23% 415 Melrose High 44.88% 742 Riverview School 53.67% 395 Holmes Road Elementary 42.99% 735 Hamilton High 41.23% 713 A. Maceo Walker Middle 40.97% 847 Mitchell High 41.44% 432 Lucie E. Campbell Elementary 44.71% 577 Cromwell Elementary 42.38% 453 Levi Elementary 52.71% 461 Hamilton School 33.08% 656 Geeter School 39.17% 697 Whitehaven High 22.85% 1571 Ridgeway High 29.74% 908 American Way Middle 38.54% 724 Raleigh-Egypt Middle 38.01% 492 Highland Oaks Elementary 35.19% 824 Sheffield High 22.02% 563 Sherwood Middle 38.51% 857 Woodstock Middle School 35.37% 328 Oakhaven High 29.59% 392 Whitehaven Elementary 30.28% 436 Oakhaven Middle 36.31% 325 Kingsbury Elementary 47.40% 500 Double Tree Elementary 42.33% 404 Ford Road Elementary 48.63% 584 Hollis F. Price 31.19% 109 Hickory Ridge Middle 34.47% 818 Cordova Middle 32.14% 753 East High 22.65% 543 Westwood High 22.07% 358 Douglass High 25.00% 676 Winridge Elementary 39.83% 472 Grandview Heights Middle School 49.02% 457 Idlewild Elementary 30.88% 489 Southwind High 8.72% 1491 White Station High 18.92% 1977 Lucy Elementary 46.29% 350 Cummings School 24.75% 408 Alcy Elementary 42.74% 585 Sea Isle Elementary 46.82% 487 Cherokee Elementary 41.42% 408 Georgian Hills Middle 20.72% 333 Bolton High 24.35% 735 Bolton High 24.35% 735 Scenic Hills Elementary 51.30% 308 Germantown Middle 20.32% 812 Gardenview Elementary 40.26% 313 William Herbert Brewster Elementary School 35.24% 454 Cordova Elementary 40.13% 760 Bruce Elementary 29.65% 543 Oakhaven Elementary 34.26% 505 Chimneyrock Elementary School 36.09% 931 Ridgeway Middle 24.87% 744 Kingsbury High 26.07% 1327 Jackson Elementary 35.77% 274 Sheffield Elementary 38.09% 512 Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary 45.29% 488 E.E. Jeter School 63.20% 337 Bellevue Middle 26.28% 586 Sherwood Elementary 34.52% 562 Lowrance School 31.70% 918 Sharpe Elementary 54.09% 318 Winchester Elementary 32.97% 549 J. P. Freeman School 23.59% 640 Snowden School 28.23% 1307 Kate Bond Elementary School 36.79% 742 Keystone Elementary 40.68% 440 Newberry Elementary 36.25% 400 Peabody Elementary 33.52% 358 Oakshire Elementary 23.56% 365 Egypt Elementary 36.56% 547 Shelby Oaks Elementary 40.77% 780 Oak Forest Elementary 38.88% 445 Parkway Village Elementary 36.62% 871 Berclair Elementary 45.41% 643 Balmoral/Ridgeway Elementary 33.68% 285 Kate Bond Middle School 29.05% 1143 Belle Forest Community School 40.13% 1099 Central High 23.45% 1390 Northaven Elementary 38.91% 329 Hawkins Mill Elementary 44.27% 314 White Station Elementary 43.63% 683 Craigmont Middle 27.32% 527 Craigmont High 22.83% 762 Grahamwood Elementary 46.09% 946 Cordova High School 21.47% 2222 South Park Elementary 48.91% 460 Dexter Elementary 40.87% 893 Southwind Elementary 29.40% 711 Douglass School 50.12% 427 Raleigh-Egypt High 9.69% 712 White Station Middle 20.11% 1223 Downtown Elementary 36.58% 730 Westside Elementary 35.61% 337 Germantown Elementary 24.38% 603 Chickasaw Middle 18.33% 371 Crump Elementary 42.73% 564 Overton High 25.56% 1334 Mt. Pisgah Middle 18.35% 534 Maxine Smith STEAM Academy 29.00% 369 Willow Oaks Elementary 16.24% 665 Delano Elementary 38.93% 280 Rozelle Elementary 37.66% 231 A. B. Hill Elementary 61.96% 397 Robert R. Church Elementary 38.58% 648 Macon-Hall Elementary 25.88% 1082 Wooddale High 18.44% 667 Treadwell Middle School 45.74% 634 Riverwood Elementary School 36.89% 919 LaRose Elementary 38.77% 227 Richland Elementary 44.71% 803 Evans Elementary 34.61% 419 Germantown High 12.60% 1969 Dunbar Elementary 29.58% 240 Getwell Elementary 45.73% 468 Wells Station Elementary 33.38% 704 Alton Elementary 38.46% 312 Havenview Middle 17.27% 724 Vollentine Elementary 38.41% 328 Trezevant High 31.57% 548 Springdale Elementary 65.96% 282 Ross Elementary 31.07% 605 Colonial Middle 18.15% 1080 Hickory Ridge Elementary 29.01% 717 Germanshire Elementary 26.47% 797 Kingsbury Middle 31.90% 696 Treadwell Elementary 61.60% 750 Bethel Grove Elementary 25.34% 221 B. T. Washington High 25.15% 493 B. T. Washington High 25.15% 493 Barrets Chapel School 38.54% 384 Kirby High 22.25% 800 Shady Grove Elementary 37.91% 364 Westhaven Elementary 21.41% 822 Fox Meadows Elementary 37.59% 572 Middle College High 23.71% 329 Brownsville Road Elementary 38.46% 533 Dexter Middle 19.85% 393 Highland Oaks Middle 20.36% 668

Following national trends, Memphis elementary students are more likely to return to classrooms than middle and high schoolers, according to data the district recently released.The school-by-school breakdown provides parents and others insight into how many students will be returning to school buildings.About 38 percent of elementary school students in Shelby County Schools are expected to head back when the district’s buildings start reopening Monday. About 29 percent of middle schoolers and 24 percent of high schoolers are expected to return March 8th.Ten of the district’s 140 schools have more than half of students returning to buildings, according to the new details from a parent survey first released in December. All but one serve elementary students.Shelby County Schools officials did not provide racial demographic data of students based on the type of instruction their parents chose.Superintendent Joris Ray said that all students will continue learning through live video conferencing so parents feel their children are being instructed equally. Overall, 32 percent of students are expected to attend online classes from a classroom, while the remaining students will take online classes from remote locations, based on the district’s parent survey.Although younger students have had a harder time keeping up with online classes from home, some parents don’t believe it’s worth their time to send their children to classrooms if they’ll still be learning through a laptop or tablet. Other parents say they don’t trust the district will keep buildings clean or that students will have enough soap, hot water, and paper towels to keep their hands clean based on past experiences. District officials said soap and paper towels will be restocked every day, rather than when they run empty.Charter schools in the district can make their own reopening plans and most networks are offering in-person instruction or plan to soon.The school-by-school breakdown below is current as of mid-December when district officials released the parent survey results. Though parents can change their choice ahead of reopenings March 1st and 8th, the totals have not changed drastically, a district spokeswoman said.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.