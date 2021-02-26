Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, February 26, 2021

Health Department: Police Said Not Enough Evidence to Report Vaccine Theft

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge TERO VESALAINEN | DREAMSTIME
  • Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said a law enforcement official said there was insufficient information to report theft in the incident allegedly involving stolen COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) officials said Friday morning that a volunteer at the Pipkin Building vaccine site stole syringes filled with the COVID-19 drug. That announcement comes in the wake of broader accusations by the state that the health department is mishandling the vaccine rollout.

The SCHD released this statement about the theft Friday afternoon:    

"Our understanding is that in the beginning of February, a site supervisor received information that a volunteer might have engaged in suspicious behavior. Although there were no witnesses to a theft, other staff were suspicious of the volunteer, who is a medical professional.

"The Shelby County Health Department removed the volunteer from the premises and the site supervisor contacted law enforcement regarding the incident. Law enforcement concluded that there was insufficient information to file a report of any theft or unlawful conduct."

