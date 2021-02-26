Weekly Virus Average Rises For First Time In Six Weeks

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 199 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 87,648.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 1,296, the lowest the figure has been since September. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December and only rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.As of Monday in Shelby County, 119,838 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Thursday morning, 36,581 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 83,257 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 3,614 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 2020, 1,016,232 tests have been given. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate rose for the first time six weeks. The average number of positive cases for the week of February 14th was 7 percent. That's up slightly from the 6.4 percent of average cases recorded the week before. It's all down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.Five new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,484.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.