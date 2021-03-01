Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 1, 2021

Total Virus Case Count Tops 88,000

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM


New virus case numbers rose by 135 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 88,111.

image029.png

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — are 1,253. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December and only rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.4 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

click to enlarge image031.png

As of Monday in Shelby County, 135,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Thursday morning, 40,982 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 94,118 had been given a single dose.

image028.png

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,024,145 tests have been given here since March 2020. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

screen_shot_2021-03-01_at_1.28.39_pm.png

The latest weekly positivity rate rose for the first time six weeks. The average number of positive cases for the week of February 14th was 7 percent. That's up slightly from the 6.4 percent of average cases recorded the week before. It's all down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.



click to enlarge image036.png

Two new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,498. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.
click to enlarge image037.png
click to enlarge image038.png
click to enlarge image030.png
click to enlarge image034.jpg

