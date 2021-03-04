Project Will Gauge Plastic Pollution in Mississippi River

A sea of trash in McKellar Lake.

Trash floating in McKellar Lake in 2014.

A new effort will gauge just how much plastic pollution is flowing into the Mississippi River.The Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative launched Wednesday by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), a coalition of mayors from cities along the Mississippi River.For the plastic project, the MRCTI will rely upon thousands of citizen scientists to collect data. Data collection will span the river in three locations, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and St. Paul, Minnesota, through April 2021.In 2018, state legislators and mayors from all 10 states along the Mississippi River committed to reducing plastic waste in the Mississippi River Valley. Data collected through April will support the goal. The snapshot of the plastic pollution along the river will serve as a baseline to gauge the success of the project to reduce plastic pollution.“As one of the world’s most vital waterways, it is incumbent on us to pilot efforts that will help ensure major rivers stop contributing to the plastic pollution of our oceans,” said Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “Mississippi River mayors are taking action by mobilizing local communities and working with key partners to deal with single-use plastic pollution to protect our planet and people.”