New COVID-19 Virus Cases Up by 178



Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — are 1,302. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December and only rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March 2020.

New virus case numbers rose by 178 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 88,521.





As of Friday, March 5th, in Shelby County, 164,472 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Friday, 50,679 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 113,793 had been given a single dose.

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 3,410 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,032,550 tests have been given here since March 2020. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.



The latest weekly positivity rate declined. The average number of positive cases for the week of February 21st was 4.9 percent. That's down from the 7 percent of average cases recorded the week before. It's all down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.

Six new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,517.



The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.