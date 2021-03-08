Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 8, 2021

COVID-19 Cases Rise by 140

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM

New virus case numbers rose by 140 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 88,908.
dailycase.png

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — are 1,354. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December and only rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March 2020.
active.png

As of Monday, March 8th, in Shelby County, 179,867 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Monday, 57,751 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 122,116 had been given a single dose.
vaccine.png

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 2,479 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,041,088 tests have been given here since March 2020. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.
cases.png

The latest reported weekly positivity rate declined. (Weekly positivity rate for the week of February 28th has not yet been released.) The average number of positive cases for the week of February 21st was 4.9 percent. That's down from the 7 percent of average cases recorded the week before. A record-high of 17.8 percent was reported in late December.
click to enlarge positivityrate.png

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,527.

The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.
countycases.png

click to enlarge healthcare.jpg

