Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Nike Announces Investments in Local Organizations

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM

Nike announced several large contributions it will be making to local organizations. The grants focus on programs that bolster education, economic empowerment, and social justice as part of its Black Community Commitment.
click to enlarge BRIDGES' Downtown headquarters. - BRIDGES
  • BRIDGES
  • BRIDGES' Downtown headquarters.
A partnership with the National Urban League has seen Nike pledge grants to organizations in seven cities, to the tune of $2.75 million. Four institutions in Memphis were selected as recipients.

RISE Foundation ($75,000): The grant will go towards the RISE Foundation's Save Up program, which is a matched  savings account that helps low-wage workers manage their income, improve credit, purchase assets, or attend post-secondary education. A portion of funding will also boost the Goal Card program, which focuses on helping public school students understand financial and life goals.

Memphis Urban League ($50,000): Funding from Nike will aim to increase capacity for the Memphis Urban League's Save Our Sons program, which provides workforce and life skills training to juvenile detainees in the Juvenile Detention Center, the District Attorney's office, or others that are participating in nonprofit re-entry programs.

BRIDGES ($75,000): Nike's grant is geared mainly toward students in 8th-12th grades, and will help BRIDGES provide a platform for them to tackle social justice issues through community organizing, and promote diversity and equal rights.

Stax Music Academy ($50,000): Financial support will go towards expanding the academy's capacity, allowing it to prepare more students for post-graduate success, whether that means pursuing a career in or outside the music industry. Every artist will learn the complexities and best ways to earn a living if they do decide to pursue music, in any capacity.

