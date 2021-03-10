Number of Two-Dose Vaccine Recipients Tops 60,000

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 106 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 89,055.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — is 1,151. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December. The new active case count represents 1.3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March 2020.As of Wednesday, March 10th, in Shelby County, 187,227 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. As of Wednesday, 60,402 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 126,825 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,866 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,043,605 tests have been given here since March 2020. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest reported weekly positivity rate declined. (Weekly positivity rate for the week of February 28th has not yet been released.) The average number of positive cases for the week of February 21st was 4.9 percent. That's down from the 7 percent of average cases recorded the week before. A record-high of 17.8 percent was reported in late December.Two new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll in Shelby County now stands at 1,529.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 103.