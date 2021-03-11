Thursday, March 11, 2021
City Names Seven Finalists for Police Director Position
By Flyer Staff
on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM
The City of Memphis has announced seven finalists for the position of Memphis Police Department director to replace current MPD Director Mike Rallings. The city said the announcement of the new director would be made in April, after an interview process is completed. The finalists are:
Joel Fitzgerald
Sharonda Hampton
Chief Joel Fitzgerald has served in various ranks with the Philadelphia Police Department and was selected as Chief of Police in Missouri City, TX. He then became Chief of Police in Allentown, PA, and for four years served as Chief of Police in Fort Worth, TX. In 2020, he joined the City of Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy and is now Chief of Police in Waterloo, IA.
Samuel Hines
Deputy Chief Hampton has over 34 years of service with the Memphis Police Department, rising through the ranks from a Police Service Technician to the Deputy Chief of Administrative Services. She has experienced a diverse and extensive career that includes Patrol and Investigative Services.
Anne Kirkpatrick
Deputy Chief Hines has close to 30 years of service with the Memphis Police Department. He has worked in the Organized Crime Unit, Memphis Police Academy, TACT Unit, Dignitary Protection Team, and Traffic Special Operations. He currently serves as Deputy Chief of Uniform Patrol District One.
Michael Shearin
Anne Kirkpatrick has 38 years in policing and has been with eight agencies, four as a Chief of Police. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI’s National Executive Institute.
Joseph P. Sullivan
Deputy Chief Michael Shearin has over 25 years of service with the Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Shearin has worked in the Memphis Police Department Training Academy, Organized Crime Unit, Robbery Bureau, General Investigative Bureau. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Investigative Services.
Deputy Commissioner Sullivan is a temporarily retired, 38-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. As the Chief of Training, he served as a member of the Pennsylvania Police Training and Education Commission, and in 2017, he was appointed to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.
Perry A. Tarrant
Chief Perry Tarrant has 34 years of law enforcement experience and is a retired captain with the Tucson Police Department and a past assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department. He is also past national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
