New Virus Cases Rise By 65

New virus case numbers rose by 65 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March 2020 at 89,597.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — are 1,041. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 in late December and only rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 1.2 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March 2020.As of Thursday in Shelby County, 217,547 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given. So far, 65,864 people had been given two doses for full vaccination, and 151,683 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,057,962 tests have been given since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began in March 2020. The average number of positive cases for the week of February 28th was 3.3 percent. That's down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,539.