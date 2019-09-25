On Stage This Weekend

click to enlarge
Plenty to do and see this weekend, from openings to closings.
Opening Friday is Between Riverside and Crazy
at Hattiloo Theatre. The 2015 Pulitzer Prize winning play throws the old against the new as a retired police officer is faced with eviction from his rent-controlled apartment in New York City. Directed by Ekundayo Bandele. For info, go here.
Lend us your ears: Tennessee Shakespeare is staging Julius Caesar
. Directed by Dan McCleary, the classic about political dysfunction, pride, and consequences runs through October 6th. Grab your toga and go here for info.
Think you can handle the truth? This is the final week for Theatre Memphis' production of A Few Good Men
, the powerful Aaron Sorkin play about a court martial and a coverup. Seating is limited this weekend, but a performance has been added tonight, September 25th. Go here for ticket information.
It's also the final weekend for Germantown Community Theatre's Barefoot in the Park
, the Neil Simon love letter to young lovers. Get tickets here
