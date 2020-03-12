Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Quark Theatre Provokes (Again) With New Production

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 2:05 PM

Quark Theatre's new show opening Friday, March 13th, continues its mission of staging "small plays with big ideas."

The regional premiere of what happens to the hope at the end of the evening tells the tale of two friends who haven't seen each other for years. The two — "Andy" and "Friend" — share some history but have taken divergent paths over time. Their sometimes rocky reunion, which works on different levels, reveals ideas about friendship and identity while in its way, shows the power of theater (one character reads from the script and addresses the audience).
click to enlarge 20200310193646_p_1_.jpg

British playwrights Tim Crouch and Andy Smith wrote the play that's directed by Tony Isbell and packs a lot into the hour or so production. The performers are local stage veterans Marques Brown (pictured at left) and Brian Helm.

The production runs March 13-29 at TheatreSouth in the First Congregational Church in the Cooper-Young neighborhood. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance from quarktheatre.com. There is adult language. More info: 901-501-5921.

