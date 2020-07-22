Circuit Playhouse, POTS Move Season Opening to November

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Circuit Playhouse, Inc.
As COVID cases have continued to rise in Memphis and Shelby County, many local event venues have had to adjust 2020 plans. In a Tuesday press release, Circuit Playhouse, Inc. (CPI) — The Circuit Playhouse, Playhouse on the Square, and Theatreworks at the Square — announced the cancellation of its productions and programs through October. The organization plans to move its 52nd season opening to November.
The move was decided after “consultation with doctors, city leaders, and the theatre’s leadership and board,” the statement reads.
“Even though CPI’s reopening plans for public performances for Playhouse on the Square and The Circuit Playhouse were approved over the weekend, rising COVID-19 numbers, along with testing challenges … and a general sense of apprehension, I believe it is in the best interest and safety of the cast, crew, staff, volunteers, and patrons to postpone production,” executive producer Michael Detroit said in the statement.
This decision means rehearsals, casting, and pre-production of two season openers scheduled for August will cease. According to the release, Detroit and managing director Whitney Jo said “current talent contracts will be honored, despite the financial hardships facing the theatre. Furthermore, Playhouse on the Square staff will remain employed during the suspension.”
All previously scheduled fall shows, including Little Shop of Horrors
, Ink
, Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School
, Murder on the Orient Express
, Peter Pan
, and the Theatre for Youth touring production of Freckleface Strawberry
have been canceled, “with the hope of producing them in a future season.”
Digital content, including the Playhouse at Home Series, will continue to be available via playhouseonthesquare.org
and CPI’s social media channels.
“CPI thanks its patrons, students, sponsors, donors, and subscribers for their support and encouragement during these uncertain times,” the statement reads. “Intermissions can’t last forever. We will return to welcome our community back to the theatre soon.”
See the updated production schedule below.
click to enlarge