Orpheum Opens Stage for Mini-Golf (Yes, You Read That Right)

When COVID-19 shuts a door, it opens the stage at the Orpheum Theatre for Broadway-themed mini-golf.
Theater officials announced Tuesday that they'll open a nine-hole course right on the now-empty stage beginning Saturday, August 15th. The course will be open Thursdays through Sundays through the fall of 2020. It will be the first public event the Orpheum has hosted since March 14th.
“This may well be the wackiest idea I have ever had in my years in the theater business," said Orpheum president and CEO Brett Batterson. "But with our stage sitting empty for the time being, we had to get creative.
"The support of our patrons during this time has been vital. However, we still need help to ensure that the Orpheum survives this pandemic. Mini-golf on the Orpheum stage is an incredibly fun way to support us at this time.”
Guests will enter through the stage door on Beale Street to access the course. Each green represents a Broadway show that has played on the Orpheum stage, including Hamilton
, Memphis
, Wicked
, The Color Purple
, Disney’s The Lion King
, The Phantom of the Opera
, Les Misérables
, Chicago
, and Fiddler on the Roof
.
Reservations are $10 per person with a limit of four people per party. Capacity is limited to 36 people per 90-minute slot. Play is unlimited in each time slot. Pre-registration is required at orpheum-memphis.com/minigolf
. Reservations will open two weeks before each tee time. To buy out the course for a socially distanced private event, contact Joy Brown at brown@orpheum-memphis.com.
Face coverings are required at all times and social distancing will be enforced.