Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Orpheum Opens Stage for Mini-Golf (Yes, You Read That Right)

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge ORPHEUM THEATRE
  • Orpheum Theatre

When COVID-19 shuts a door, it opens the stage at the Orpheum Theatre for Broadway-themed mini-golf.

Theater officials announced Tuesday that they'll open a nine-hole course right on the now-empty stage beginning Saturday, August 15th. The course will be open Thursdays through Sundays through the fall of 2020. It will be the first public event the Orpheum has hosted since March 14th.
click to enlarge ORPHEUM THEATRE
  • Orpheum Theatre
“This may well be the wackiest idea I have ever had in my years in the theater business," said Orpheum president and CEO Brett Batterson. "But with our stage sitting empty for the time being, we had to get creative.

"The support of our patrons during this time has been vital. However, we still need help to ensure that the Orpheum survives this pandemic. Mini-golf on the Orpheum stage is an incredibly fun way to support us at this time.”
This may well be the wackiest idea I have ever had in my years in the theater business. tweet this
Guests will enter through the stage door on Beale Street to access the course. Each green represents a Broadway show that has played on the Orpheum stage, including Hamilton, Memphis, Wicked, The Color Purple, Disney’s The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Chicago, and Fiddler on the Roof.
click to enlarge ORPHEUM THEATRE
  • Orpheum Theatre
Reservations are $10 per person with a limit of four people per party. Capacity is limited to 36 people per 90-minute slot. Play is unlimited in each time slot. Pre-registration is required at orpheum-memphis.com/minigolf. Reservations will open two weeks before each tee time. To buy out the course for a socially distanced private event, contact Joy Brown at brown@orpheum-memphis.com.

Face coverings are required at all times and social distancing will be enforced. 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Moneybagg Yo: Repping Memphis and Helping Local Schools
She Dies Tomorrow Leads Packed Weekend at the Drive-In
Operation LeGend Hopes to Curb Violent Crime in Memphis
President Trump Bans Social Media Apps TikTok and WeChat
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 6-13
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation