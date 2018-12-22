Tigers 99, Tennessee State 41

click to enlarge Guard Jeremiah Martin

Twelve games into his college coaching career, Penny Hardaway has a laugher under his belt. The blowout victory came Saturday afternoon at FedExForum, at the expense of the Tennessee State Tigers. Playing the fifth game in a seven-game homestand, Memphis dominated throughout, taking a 47-17 lead at halftime and almost doubling the margin over the game's final twenty minutes. The win improves Memphis to 7-5, while TSU falls to 3-8.Six players reached double figures in the scoring column for Memphis, led by seniorwith 14 points.scored 13 off the bench,added 12,and11 each, and10.Memphis shot a cool 60 percent from the field and hit 34 of 45 free throws in the drubbing, the first game between these packs of Tigers since January 2011. Memphis has won all nine games in a series that dates back to the 1983-84 season.The U of M now has a week off before hosting Florida A & M on December 29th, the final nonconference game on its schedule. Wichita State visits on January 3rd to open American Athletic Conference play.