Laird Veatch Named U of M AD

University of Memphis president David Rudd announced Friday that Laird Veatch has been hired as the school's new athletic director. Veatch is currently serving as executive associate athletics director for internal affairs at the University of Florida, a position he's held since July 2017. He has been Florida's sports administrator for football and the university's liaison with Gator Boosters, a fund-raising group for the program.“Laird’s a perfect fit for the university and our city,” said Rudd in a press release. “As a former student-athlete, he brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience at some of the nation’s leading athletic departments, along with a strong vision for the future, a keen understanding of a rapidly changing landscape, unparalleled integrity and energy, and a commitment to competing at the highest level."Veatch played linebacker at Kansas State from 1990 to 1994. He spent seven years (2010-17) as an administrator at his alma mater, serving as deputy athletic director and interim director of athletics. His resume also includes stints with Texas, Missouri, and Iowa State. Veatch is expected to take over his new duties on October 1st. Allie Prescott has served as interim athletic director at Memphis since Tom Bowen resigned in May.“I am so excited to come alongside the team in place to serve our student-athletes, university, fans and community," said Veatch in the release. "My family and I are truly grateful. We can’t wait to develop new friendships and earn the right to be called Memphians.”