Memphis Routs USF 49-10

click to enlarge ESPN screenshot

Brady White

click to enlarge ESPN screenshot

Kenneth Gainwell

Quarterback Brady White and the Memphis TIgers overcame two early interceptions to roar to a 49-10 victory over the University of Southern Florida in Tampa, Saturday afternoon.USF started the game with a 75-yard drive for a touchdown. Memphis quickly returned the favor to tie the game at 7-7. White was intercepted on the Tigers' next two drives, but USF was only able to generate a single field goal off the turnovers to take a 10-7 lead.The Tigers then got into gear on offense, scoring two quick touchdowns — one by newly reactivated running back Patrick Taylor Jr. and one on a 50-yard TD throw from White to Kedarian Jones. After another stop by the Tiger defense, the offense took over with two minutes left in the half. White led the Tigers to the end zone again (even overcoming a second-and-38, after a botched snap), tossing a 23-yard pass to Damonte Coxie seven seconds before intermission. The Tigers took a 28-10 lead into the locker room.Antonio Gibson's 18-yard TD run put Memphis up 35-10 in the third quarter — and demonstrated the depth of the Tigers' running back corps behind Taylor and Kenneth Gainwell. Taylor scored his third touchdown of the day a bit later in the quarter, making it clear he's fully recovered from his lingering injury. It was 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, and Norvell pulled White and most of the starters for the fourth.Backup quarterback Connor Adair promptly led the offense downfield and scored on a nifty 23-yard quarterback keeper, making it 49-10. USF never mounted another threat.The Tigers moved to 10-1 with the victory.