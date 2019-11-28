Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, November 28, 2019

#16 Tigers 83, N.C. State 78

Posted By on Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 7:42 PM

The Tigers withstood a second-half comeback by North Carolina State Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn — at the Barclays Center Classic — to improve to 6-1 on the season (and 4-0 since star freshman James Wiseman began a 12-game suspension mandated by the NCAA). Boogie Ellis scored 17 first-half points (on his way to 21) to help Memphis take a 16-point lead (55-39) at halftime.
After falling behind by 20 points early in the second half, the Wolfpack closed within three (75-72) before the Tigers regained their touch on the offensive end. D.J. Jeffries hit a key shot in the closing minutes, one of only two field goals for a player starting in the absence of Lester Quinones, who missed his first game with broken bones in his right hand. Precious Achiuwa scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Tyler Harris scored 14 points (hitting all three of his shots from three-point range) to help Memphis win its second straight game over a "Power 5" opponent.

Markell Johnson led the Wolfpack (5-2) with 22 points.

The Tigers shot 52 percent from the field and hit eight of 12 shots from long range. They commanded the glass as well, pulling down 35 rebounds to the Wolfpack's 21.

Memphis has now completed more than half of its nonconference schedule. The Tigers return to FedExForum Tuesday night to host Bradley. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

