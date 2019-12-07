Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 7, 2019

#15 Tigers 65, UAB 57

Posted By on Sat, Dec 7, 2019 at 8:58 PM

The Tigers rallied from 20 points down Saturday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham to beat a longtime rival and improve to 8-1 on the season. Memphis shot horribly in the first half — Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis, and Damion Baugh missed all 15 of their combined attempts — and fell behind the Blazers, 40-26, at the break.
imgres.png

Led by Achiuwa, though, the Tigers rallied and ultimately pulled away for their sixth straight win, all without suspended star James Wiseman. (Wiseman has now completed half of the NCAA-mandated 12-game suspension he's serving for moving expenses Penny Hardaway gave his family two years ago.) Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes. D.J. Jeffries and Alex Lomax each scored 10 points for the Tigers.

After 25-percent shooting over the game's first 20 minutes, Memphis hit 14 of 26 shots (54 percent) in the second half. The Tigers prevailed despite being outrebounded, 40-32, and committing more turnovers (16) than assists (9).

Jalen Benjamin led UAB (4-4) with 17 points.

The Tigers travel to Knoxville to face 21st-ranked Tennessee next Saturday.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation