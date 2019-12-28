9 Tigers 97, New Orleans 55

click to enlarge Larry Kuzniewski

Lester Quinones

The 9th-ranked Memphis Tigers made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers Saturday afternoon at FedExForum for their ninth straight victory, the program's longest winning streak since the 2012-13 season. Freshman guardreturned after missing four games with a broken right hand and scored 13 points, second among the Tigers to's 18. Three other Tigers reached double figures in the scoring column as Memphis improved to 11-1 for the season.came off the bench to score 11 points whileandeach added 10.The Tigers started fast, taking a 15-3 lead five minutes into the game. They led by 27 (51-24) at halftime and by more than 30 (73-41) midway through the second half.Troy Green led the Privateers (4-8) with 22 points.The Tigers return to FedExForum Monday night for their American Athletic Conference opener against Tulane. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.