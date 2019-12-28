9 Tigers 97, New Orleans 55

click to enlarge
-
Larry Kuzniewski
-
Lester Quinones
The 9th-ranked Memphis Tigers made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers Saturday afternoon at FedExForum for their ninth straight victory, the program's longest winning streak since the 2012-13 season. Freshman guard Lester Quinones
returned after missing four games with a broken right hand and scored 13 points, second among the Tigers to Precious Achiuwa
's 18. Three other Tigers reached double figures in the scoring column as Memphis improved to 11-1 for the season. Tyler Harris
came off the bench to score 11 points while D.J. Jeffries
and Isaiah Maurice
each added 10.
The Tigers started fast, taking a 15-3 lead five minutes into the game. They led by 27 (51-24) at halftime and by more than 30 (73-41) midway through the second half.
Troy Green led the Privateers (4-8) with 22 points.
The Tigers return to FedExForum Monday night for their American Athletic Conference opener against Tulane. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.