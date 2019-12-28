Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Saturday, December 28, 2019

#9 Tigers 97, New Orleans 55

Posted By on Sat, Dec 28, 2019 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge Lester Quinones - LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski
  • Lester Quinones
The 9th-ranked Memphis Tigers made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers Saturday afternoon at FedExForum for their ninth straight victory, the program's longest winning streak since the 2012-13 season. Freshman guard Lester Quinones returned after missing four games with a broken right hand and scored 13 points, second among the Tigers to Precious Achiuwa's 18. Three other Tigers reached double figures in the scoring column as Memphis improved to 11-1 for the season. Tyler Harris came off the bench to score 11 points while D.J. Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice each added 10.

The Tigers started fast, taking a 15-3 lead five minutes into the game. They led by 27 (51-24) at halftime and by more than 30 (73-41) midway through the second half.

Troy Green led the Privateers (4-8) with 22 points.

The Tigers return to FedExForum Monday night for their American Athletic Conference opener against Tulane. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

