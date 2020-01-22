Tulsa 80, #20 Tigers 40

For late January, this was a marquee matchup. One team atop the American Athletic Conference standings (Tulsa) hosting the AAC's top-ranked team (Memphis). But you can't judge a game by the marquee.The Tigers missed all 10 of their three-point attempts in the first half, trailed 40-17 at the break, and never closed within 20 points in the second half. The win is Tulsa's fourth straight and improves the Golden Hurricane to 13-6 for the season (and 5-1 in the AAC). Memphis falls to 14-4 (3-2). The Tigers have now lost five straight at Tulsa, last winning as visitors in the series on March 3, 2012.Jeriah Horne led Tulsa with 21 points.scored 10 to pace the Tigers but fell short of his seventh-straight double-double (only five rebounds). The loss is, far and away, the Tigers' worst (as measured by scoring margin) under coach Penny Hardaway.The Tigers return to play Saturday afternoon when they host SMU at FedExForum. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.