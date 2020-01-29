Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Tigers 59, UCF 57

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM

Lance Thomas became a Memphis Tiger Wednesday night in Orlando.

After sitting out the 2018-19 season following his transfer from Louisville, the sophomore forward spent 19 games trying to find traction with a role in coach Penny Hardaway's rotation. Inserted into the starting lineup for the first time in over two months, Thomas scored a career-high 20 points and connected on two critical three-pointers in the game's final three minutes to help Memphis beat the Knights and end a two-game losing streak. (Thomas's previous scoring high: 11 points.)
click to enlarge 7e128e172cfdd4afb02f1455b05fb27a.jpeg

With the win, the Tigers improved to 15-5 on the season and 4-3 in the American Athletic Conference. UCF fell to 11-9 (2-6).

Boogie Ellis returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for four games and contributed 13 points for Memphis. Freshman forward Precious Achiuwa missed his first four shots but finished the game with his 11th double-double of the season (18 points and 13 rebounds).

The Tigers were again prone to turnovers, yielding the ball on 17 possessions. But they shot 44 percent from the field and out-rebounded UCF, 38-27. The Tigers only got six points from reserves in the victory. Sophomores Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris saw limited minutes and did not score.

Memphis hosts its next three games over the first eight days in February, starting Saturday when Connecticut (11-9) visits FedExForum. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Tiger Blue Blogroll:

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation