Cincinnati 92, Tigers 86 (OT)

The Tigers' diminishing chances for an NCAA tournament berth took a cruel hit Thursday night in Cincinnati. The Bearcats scored eight of the first nine points in overtime to pull away and complete a comeback victory. Memphis falls to 17-7 with the loss and is now 6-5 in the American Athletic Conference, while Cincinnati improves to 16-8 (9-3). The win avenges a loss the Bearcats suffered at FedExForum on January 16th.
The Tigers had a nine-point lead (63-54) with just over six minutes to play and led by five (68-63) with three minutes remaining. But Alex Lomax and Precious Achiuwa each missed a critical free throw and the Tigers surrendered multiple offensive rebounds, allowing Cincinnati to tie the game on a pair of Tre Scott free throws with 10 seconds left. Lomax drove for a game-winning layup as time expired but had the shot blocked from behind.
Precious Achiuwa
scored 22 points (all but two in the second half) and, with 15 rebounds, posted his 13th double-double of the season. He fouled out, though, early in overtime. Boogie Ellis
added 16 points and Lester Quinones
15 for Memphis.
Scott led Cincinnati with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Now 5-4 away from FedExForum, the Tigers travel to Connecticut to face the Huskies on Sunday afternoon. They'll return to FedExForum next Wednesday to host East Carolina.