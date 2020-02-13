Cincinnati 92, Tigers 86 (OT)

The Tigers' diminishing chances for an NCAA tournament berth took a cruel hit Thursday night in Cincinnati. The Bearcats scored eight of the first nine points in overtime to pull away and complete a comeback victory. Memphis falls to 17-7 with the loss and is now 6-5 in the American Athletic Conference, while Cincinnati improves to 16-8 (9-3). The win avenges a loss the Bearcats suffered at FedExForum on January 16th.The Tigers had a nine-point lead (63-54) with just over six minutes to play and led by five (68-63) with three minutes remaining. But Alex Lomax and Precious Achiuwa each missed a critical free throw and the Tigers surrendered multiple offensive rebounds, allowing Cincinnati to tie the game on a pair of Tre Scott free throws with 10 seconds left. Lomax drove for a game-winning layup as time expired but had the shot blocked from behind.scored 22 points (all but two in the second half) and, with 15 rebounds, posted his 13th double-double of the season. He fouled out, though, early in overtime.added 16 points and15 for Memphis.Scott led Cincinnati with 22 points and 16 rebounds.Now 5-4 away from FedExForum, the Tigers travel to Connecticut to face the Huskies on Sunday afternoon. They'll return to FedExForum next Wednesday to host East Carolina.