Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Saturday, October 31, 2020

#7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10

Posted By on Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at 2:43 PM

In a rematch of last year's American Athletic Conference championship game, the Cincinnati Bearcats handed Memphis its worst loss in nine seasons to all but eliminate the Tigers from contention for a fourth consecutive appearance in the title game. Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder passed for three touchdowns and ran for a pair to help 7th-ranked Cincinnati improve to 5-0 (3-0 in the AAC) and end a five-game losing streak against Memphis. One of the top defenses in college football put the clamps on the Tiger attack, holding the U of M to just five yards rushing. The loss drops Memphis to 3-2 for the season (2-2 in the AAC). The Tigers were seeking the program's first win over a top-10 opponent since beating Tennessee in 1996.
click to enlarge Tahj Washington - JASON WHITMAN/MEMPHIS ATHLETICS
  • Jason Whitman/Memphis Athletics
  • Tahj Washington

Freshman receiver Tahj Washington took a short Brady White pass and broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to tie the score at 7-7, but it was the last true highlight for the Tiger offense. A 13-yard run by Ridder and a 6-yard pass from Ridder to Michael Young made the score 21-7 before Riley Patterson connected on a 42-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Tigers' opening drive of the third quarter ended on a fourth-and-two play from the Cincinnati 10-yard line when a White pass to Sean Dykes in the end zone fell incomplete. It appeared Dykes was held by a Bearcat defender, but no flag was thrown, giving the Bearcats possession. Their ensuing drive ended with Ridder's second touchdown jaunt, putting the game out of reach midway through the third quarter.

In passing for 316 yards, White became only the second Memphis quarterback (after Danny Wimprine) to top 9,000 yards for his career. Both Washington (104 yards) and Calvin Austin (121) topped 100 yards receiving.

The Tigers return to the Liberty Bowl next Saturday when USF (0-4) comes to town. The Tigers handled the Bulls last season in Florida by the same score (49-10) as today's loss in southern Ohio.

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation