Three Thoughts on Tiger Football

Calvin Austin gets a lift.

• Danny Wimprine threw his last touchdown pass as a Memphis Tiger quarterback on December 22, 2004. He found John Doucette late in the fourth quarter of the GMAC Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, a strike that merely reduced the margin of victory that night for Bowling Green (52-35). No other Tiger, before or since, threw as many touchdown passes until Brady White connected with Calvin Austin for the game-winner against USF last Saturday at the Liberty Bowl. With four games left on the Tigers' regular-season schedule, a possible bowl game, and evenpotentially ahead for White, Wimprine's record will be a distant second on the chart before the current Memphis quarterback (and PhD. candidate) is finished.It's fitting that he tied Wimprine's mark in his 24th win as Memphis quarterback, another new record. Wimprine advocates — I'm one of them — will point out that he shared a backfield with a man (DeAngelo Williams) who ran for 37 touchdowns over his three seasons taking handoffs from Wimprine. So those 81 scoring strikes could have been much closer to 100 in a pass-first offense. But then consider the running backs White has called friends. Over the 2018 and ’19 seasons, Darrell Henderson, Patrick Taylor, and Kenny Gainwell combined to rush for. White has presided over a Memphis offense playing in a different gear than Wimprine knew. While Wimprine needed 46 games to toss 81 touchdown passes, Brady White has done so in just 34. They are two of the greatest football players ever to wear blue and gray, but White's numbers will soon be in the blurry distance from Wimprine's.Most Americans spent last week counting small margins, state by state, in a presidential election. Well, had one-point victories over UCF (50-49) and USF (34-33) — both improbable comebacks at the Liberty Bowl — swung the other way for the Memphis Tigers this season, they'd be staring at a 2-4 record instead of their current mark of 4-2. And worse, they'd be 1-4 in league play (the electoral college of college football) instead of 3-2. But such is the weight of every game in a season abbreviated by a pandemic. The remaining four games on the Tiger schedule appear winnable, particularly factoring in Houston's visit here on December 5th. (This Saturday's opponent, Navy, had its game last weekend postponed because of positive Covid tests.) But the Memphis defense and rushing offense will need to improve for less nail-biting over the season's final month. To make those "swing games" against Florida teams truly meaningful, the Tigers must capture more victories, including their first on the road.• In completing their comeback against USF,. Remarkably, the previous record of 12 consecutive home wins ended with the same defeat — a one-point loss to UCF on October 13, 2018 — that preceded the current streak. Had that squeaker against the Knights gone the other way, Memphis would be riding a 26-game winning streak at the Liberty Bowl. The only four current programs with longer home winning streaks all reside in the Top 10: Celmson (27), Notre Dame (23), Ohio State (22), and Cincinnati (18). Since the start of the 2014 season, Memphis has gone an astounding 39-5 at the stadium they've called home since 1965. The crowds these days may be significantly reduced by a pandemic, but those showing up are packing a punch. The Tigers have two home games left on the 2020 schedule: November 21st (Stephen F. Austin) and December 5th (Houston).